Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.28

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 18545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

