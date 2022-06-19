MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.14

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.14 and last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 11864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.