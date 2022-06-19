Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $101.45

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.45, but opened at $112.03. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 702,884 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

