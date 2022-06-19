Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $12.26. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 323 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed purchased 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $100,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,035,486 shares of company stock worth $11,332,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

