Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.00. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 176,222 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

