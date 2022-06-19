Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.98. Energy Vault shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 1,191 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

