NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.25. NIO shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 744,291 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Nomura decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

