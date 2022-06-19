NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.25. NIO shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 744,291 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Nomura decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
