Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $29.74

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $31.46. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 3,962 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

