KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.89

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.70. KE shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 116,843 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

