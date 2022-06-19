HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.05. HUYA shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 17,265 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. HUYA’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.