HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.81. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
