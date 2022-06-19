HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.81. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

