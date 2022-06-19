Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.67. Semrush shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.80 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

