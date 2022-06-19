EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.49. EHang shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,908 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
