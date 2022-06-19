EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.49. EHang shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,908 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EHang by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.