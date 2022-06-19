Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $42.40

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $44.61. Futu shares last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 49,668 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

