Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.32. Utz Brands shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 7,154 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

