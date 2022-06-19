Reviewing Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 416.00%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and Happiness Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.99 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.54 Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.09 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Development Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.