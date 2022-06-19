Analyzing POET Technologies (POET) and Its Competitors

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare POET Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -73.44% -66.88% POET Technologies Competitors -20.92% -5.40% 2.52%

58.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.99, indicating that their average stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for POET Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies Competitors 1598 7502 15829 562 2.60

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 51.00%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 -$15.67 million -11.53 POET Technologies Competitors $3.69 billion $759.09 million -2,917.45

POET Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

POET Technologies rivals beat POET Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

