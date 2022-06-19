OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.38.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

