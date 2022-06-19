Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT at $6.33

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.67) to €5.50 ($5.73) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Schaeffler stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

