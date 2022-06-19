Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $90.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

