Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target at $75.22

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

TRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.