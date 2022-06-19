Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $94.78

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $339,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 57.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 407.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.