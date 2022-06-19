Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $842.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $842.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

LZAGY opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

