Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.04

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

