Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $40.75

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

RUSMF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.