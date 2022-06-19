Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $40.75

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

RUSMF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

