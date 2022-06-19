FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

