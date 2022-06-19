Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $43.14

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.