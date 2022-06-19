Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $43.14

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.