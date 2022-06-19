Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $53.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FPRUY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Fraport has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

