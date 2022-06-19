Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $107.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

ERFSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

