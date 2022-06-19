Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT at $33.61

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uniper from €39.00 ($40.63) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uniper from €35.50 ($36.98) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($41.67) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.