StockNews.com Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to “Buy”

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $56.95 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

