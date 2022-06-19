StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

