StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.
Shares of UL stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
