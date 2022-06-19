Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,650 ($32.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,730 ($33.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

