Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,650 ($32.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,730 ($33.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.
NYSE:RELX opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.