Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HLX has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

