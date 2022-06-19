Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

