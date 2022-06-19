Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,015 ($12.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 975.50 ($11.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,107.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,143.41. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($10.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £295.17 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

