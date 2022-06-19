NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.12) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £283.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.43.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,305.13).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

