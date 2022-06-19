Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.69. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

