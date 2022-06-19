St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,550 ($18.81) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.54) to GBX 1,680 ($20.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.63) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.45) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,671.71 ($20.29).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,119 ($13.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,085 ($13.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.15). The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,381.07).

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

