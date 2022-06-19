APA (NYSE:APA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

