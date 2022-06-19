Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Upgraded at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$90.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.76 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.95.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5789884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

