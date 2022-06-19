FY2024 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Decreased by Analyst

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.40. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

