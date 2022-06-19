Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$16.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

AAV opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4729255 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

