Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.63. 16,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,378,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Specifically, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851,587 shares of company stock valued at $38,617,670 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TALO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

