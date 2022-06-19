William Blair Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of ANF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

