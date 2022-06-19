KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KB Home traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.37. 27,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,732,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $387,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

