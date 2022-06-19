Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$93.00. Approximately 36,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 591,221 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $50.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

