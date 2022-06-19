First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 32553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,202,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

