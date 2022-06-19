Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. 16,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 633,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Specifically, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 859,357 shares of company stock worth $25,240,342. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.