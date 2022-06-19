Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

